Head to Head Analysis: MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) versus VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80% VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MicroCloud Hologram and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 639.10%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

66.6% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.30 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.80

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats VIQ Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Rating)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.