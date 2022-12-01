Head to Head Comparison: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) & Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Samsung Electronics and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 iRobot 1 2 0 0 1.67

iRobot has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A iRobot -18.24% -19.73% -12.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsung Electronics and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Samsung Electronics and iRobot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93 iRobot $1.56 billion 0.91 $30.39 million ($8.60) -6.06

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot. iRobot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats iRobot on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides H1 Handheld Vacuum, a portable vacuum; H1 Handheld Vacuum accessories comprising filters, chargers, batteries, and an extension kit that converts the H1 Handheld Vacuum into a stick vacuum; air purifiers under the Aeris brand; Root robots to help children learn how to code; and Create 2, a mobile robot platform that offers an opportunity for educators, developers, and high-school and college students to program behaviors, sounds, movements, and add additional electronics, as well as sells filters and fabric covers. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

