Head-To-Head Review: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Scientifics and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -1,092.72% -104.42% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 118.57 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Expion360 $4.52 million 1.93 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expion360.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Expion360 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

