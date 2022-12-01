Head to Head Survey: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Baytex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 38.28% 40.85% 20.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.87 $1.29 billion $1.47 3.47

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HighPeak Energy and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.77%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

