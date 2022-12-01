Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.61 ($1.66) and last traded at €1.62 ($1.66). Approximately 379,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.63 ($1.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

