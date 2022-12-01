HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €79.95 ($82.42) and last traded at €80.15 ($82.63). 21,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.10 ($84.64).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.76 and a 200-day moving average of €69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.
See Also
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.