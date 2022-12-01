Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($67.01) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($61.86) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($53.61) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 43,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

