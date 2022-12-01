Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.85. 35,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,350,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
