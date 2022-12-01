Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HTCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report on Sunday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $40.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery ( OTCMKTS:HTCMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.34. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

