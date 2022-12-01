HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and $514,533.34 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.66 or 0.06331359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00505056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.80 or 0.30719926 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.