HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

