HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $380.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $394.64.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $303.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $862.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

