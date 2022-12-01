Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Reduced by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 5.7% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 140 Summer Partners LP owned 0.07% of Humana worth $41,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $545.67. 24,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,346. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.27.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

