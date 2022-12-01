Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.04. Humana also updated its FY23 guidance to $27.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,346. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.21 and its 200 day moving average is $488.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Humana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.