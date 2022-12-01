HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $13.37. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 4,521 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

