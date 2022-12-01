HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $13.37. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 4,521 shares.
HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
