i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IAUX. National Bank Financial began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of i-80 Gold stock traded up 0.10 on Thursday, reaching 2.94. 842,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,449. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of 1.52 and a 1-year high of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

