i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.03

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.03 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 543211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAU shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares started coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$951.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

