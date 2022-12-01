Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.99

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $11.14. Iberdrola shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 20,286 shares trading hands.
Iberdrola Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
