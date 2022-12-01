ImmunoGen (IMGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) recently:

11/21/2022 – ImmunoGen is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – ImmunoGen was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim.

11/16/2022 – ImmunoGen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – ImmunoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00.

11/15/2022 – ImmunoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – ImmunoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/12/2022 – ImmunoGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,837. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

