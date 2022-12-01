Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $268.48 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $268.48 million and $13.71 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00498613 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.85 or 0.30328009 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
