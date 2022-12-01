IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 1.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 26,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.35 million and a PE ratio of -170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Further Reading

