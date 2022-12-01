Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

