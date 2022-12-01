Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Incitec Pivot Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.14.
About Incitec Pivot
