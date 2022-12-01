Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 10073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.96.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

