Insider Buying: Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Purchases 285,000 Shares of Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) Director Doug Janzen bought 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,152.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, November 20th, Doug Janzen bought 115,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AQS stock opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals ( CVE:AQS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

