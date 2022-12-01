Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Insider Buys 312,500 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) insider Cory Mitchell acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at $102,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

