Insider Buying: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Acquires $56,980.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,355,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,734,974.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,345.92.

On Thursday, September 8th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 8,500 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $105,485.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $189,108.00.

Mondee Trading Down 3.7 %

MOND stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several research firms recently commented on MOND. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

