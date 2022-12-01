Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Purchases $767,602.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $767,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,014,808 shares in the company, valued at $91,469,274.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Robotti purchased 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Robert Robotti purchased 19,713 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Robotti purchased 300,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after buying an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

