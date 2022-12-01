Insider Selling: Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Insider Sells 18,032 Shares of Stock

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) insider Michael Baldock sold 18,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($17.01), for a total value of £256,415.04 ($306,753.25).

ABC stock traded up GBX 98 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,360 ($16.27). 452,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,340.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,259.08. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,013.57 ($12.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.06). The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

