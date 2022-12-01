Insider Selling: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells $463,621.85 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

