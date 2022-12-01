Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $75,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,010,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2,449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 137.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

