Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $75,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,010,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
