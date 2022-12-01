Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,328,000 after buying an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

