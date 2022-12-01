Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Horace Mann Educators Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.
Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.
Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
See Also
