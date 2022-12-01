Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

NSIT stock opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

