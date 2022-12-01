Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 34,529 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
JFrog Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 356,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.