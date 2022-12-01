Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 34,529 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 356,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 151.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 102.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of JFrog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

