Insider Selling: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells £259,800 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.18), for a total value of £259,800 ($310,802.73).

Keystone Law Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:KEYS opened at GBX 445 ($5.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.05. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 411.29 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.57.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 74.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Keystone Law Group

Separately, Shore Capital raised Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

