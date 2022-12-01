Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $42,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,467.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

