Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.

NYSE OFG opened at $28.97 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 69.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 347,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after acquiring an additional 284,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14,458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 206,762 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,718,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

