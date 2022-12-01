Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Sells $33,623.20 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

