Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $26,999.07 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,017,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

Starry Group Stock Performance

STRY stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

STRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

