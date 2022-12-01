Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 5,234 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $189.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,982. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.