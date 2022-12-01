Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells $1,914,028.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $190.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

