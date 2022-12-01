Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

