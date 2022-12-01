Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 1,177,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,432. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

