International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $147.75. 74,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

