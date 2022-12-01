International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,312,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 14,730,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of BABWF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.