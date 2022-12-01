International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,643,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.47. 18,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,791. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.