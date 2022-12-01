International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 811,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,505. The firm has a market cap of $808.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.
Institutional Trading of International Money Express
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.