International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 811,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,505. The firm has a market cap of $808.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

International Money Express Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Money Express by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 127,839 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

