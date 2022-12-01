InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 21,781 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 223,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,519. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

