InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,465 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 230,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,313,795. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.