InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,778. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

