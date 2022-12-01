InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $32.02 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. 405,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,214,726. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Walt Disney

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.